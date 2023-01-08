Williams (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks.
Williams was initially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the Thunder's previous contest, but the rookie second-round pick will be back in action Sunday. Over his previous four appearances (three starts), Williams has averaged 3.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.5 minutes.
