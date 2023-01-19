Williams will not start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will return to the second unit after logging 12 minutes as the starting center last time out. Replacing him in the first five is Kenrich Williams, who draws a tough matchup with 6'11 Myles Turner. Although fantasy managers should not trust Williams' workload Wednesday, he could see significant run considering Indiana's size.