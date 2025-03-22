Williams logged 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 141-106 win over the Hornets.

Williams was coming off an impressive triple-double in the win over the 76ers on Wednesday, and even though he returned to his regular bench role Friday, he posted a solid performance once again. Even though his bench role limits his upside considerably, it's worth noting Williams has scored in double digits in four of his last eight contests. That said, the inconsistency in his numbers limits the fantasy appeal he might have in games where he's not starting.