Coach Mark Daigneault announced Friday that Williams has been diagnosed with a left knee sprain, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Williams presumably didn't practice Friday, and his status moving forward remains unclear. Daigneault said the team would provide more information when available, so it appears we're in the wait-and-see part of the evaluation. The Thunder's next game is Sunday in Phoenix, and Williams can be considered questionable, at best, for that contest.