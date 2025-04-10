Williams (ankle) recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Suns.

Williams had missed four consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain before the Thunder cleared him to play Wednesday, when more minutes than usual were available to him with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), Luguentz Dort (knee) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all sitting out for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set. With the Thunder having clinched the league's top record, expect head coach Mark Daigneault to hold out multiple key rotation players or limit their minutes in the final two games of the regular season, which could allow Williams to continue seeing elevated playing time. The second-year big man has showcased a diverse, fantasy-friendly skill set with per-36-minute averages of 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the season.