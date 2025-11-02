Williams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Williams will make his first start of the season with Luguentz Dort (illness) joining Chet Holmgren (back) and Jalen Williams (wrist) on the inactive list. The Arkansas product has received steady minutes off the bench so far this year, averaging 4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.0 minutes through six games.