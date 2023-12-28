Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks with a right hip contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will finish the contest scoreless (0-1 3Pt) with a pair of rebounds over seven minutes. The second-year player has appeared in each of Oklahoma City's last 24 games, but he's been a fringe member of the rotation, as he's seen single-digit minutes in five consecutive contests.