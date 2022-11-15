Williams is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams was recalled from Oklahoma City's G League affiliate Friday and has appeared in two contests this season for the Thunder, seeing limited action in each game. However, the coaching staff has elected to shake things up in this one, as Williams could be in line for his largest workload of the young 2022-23 campaign.

