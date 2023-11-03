Williams (hamstring) is available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
Williams is set to make his season debut Friday after being upgraded from questionable to available with a hamstring injury. The second-year big man is expected to serve as the Thunder's backup center behind Chet Holmgren but could see a minutes restriction against the Warriors.
