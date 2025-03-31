Now Playing

Williams (hip) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Williams will return to game action after missing Saturday's win over Indiana due to left hip tightness. The 22-year-old center has made 13 appearances (two starts) in March, averaging 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 17.9 minutes per contest.

