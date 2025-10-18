Williams (rest) notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes in Friday's 94-91 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Williams returned to game action after sitting out Tuesday's win over Milwaukee. The big man led the Thunder in rebounds and was efficient from the field in the win. The 23-year-old signed a three-year, $24 million extension with the Thunder in June and is expected to back up Isaiah Hartenstein this season.