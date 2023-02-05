Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams logged 12 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets and finished with seven points and four rebounds, but he will come off the bench in this one, allowing Mike Muscala to jump into the starting unit. The rookie out of Arkansas is averaging 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game across 11 bench outings this season.