Williams won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to rest, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams isn't dealing with an injury, but he'll be a healthy scratch for Thursday's exhibition matchup. Over 49 appearances with the Thunder last year, he averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game.
