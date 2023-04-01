Williams racked up three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 121-117 loss to the Pacers.

Williams saw just 15 minutes of action Friday after playing 32 minutes in his last appearance. The rookie was quiet in his time on the floor, failing to put a shot up and only pulling down three rebounds. Considering the Thunder use a very fluid rotation, it will be hard to trust Williams in fantasy for the rest of the season.