Williams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Monday's 128-120 loss to the Warriors.

While playing minutes in the upper teens for the second game in a row, Williams performed well off the bench and established new career highs in scoring and assists. Though the solid outing may temporarily earn Williams a spot in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation, predicting how the minutes are distributed among the Thunder frontcourt players has been a challenging exercise all season. Additionally, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) looks as though he could be ready to return from a long-term absence by the weekend, so any window Williams might have to stake his claim to a consistent role could close quickly.