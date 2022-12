Williams will join the starting five for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Williams will draw the start at center in the first game after Aleksej Pokusevski suffered a tibial fracture in his left leg. Considering Pokusevski is out for at least six weeks, Williams should certainly be on fantasy managers' radars if he continues to start. Williams has averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per 36 minutes this season