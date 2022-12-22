Williams has entered the league's concussion protocols following Wednesday's game with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.
Williams will presumably be unavailable for the Blue's final Showcase Cup game Thursday, and it's not yet known when he'll be able to return to action. However, he'll have several steps to clear before he gains medical clearance.
