Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain.
Williams missed a contest recently due to a hip injury, but now, he's a late addition to the injury report with a new issue, which is never a good sign. If the backup big man is sidelined, there would be a few more minutes available for Kenrich Williams.
