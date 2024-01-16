Williams registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Lakers.

Williams was back in the rotation Monday, albeit for a short amount of time. He ended with three points in six minutes, continuing his poor season. He is the 321st-ranked player in nine-category leagues, averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest. Outside of extremely deep leagues, Williams holds no fantasy value.