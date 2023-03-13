Williams produced nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 win over the Spurs.

Williams made his presence felt on the defensive end by tallying a season-high four steals. He also recorded a block in his second straight contest after failing to swat away a shot in his previous three matchups. Williams' production on the defensive end is certainly enticing, but he's not much of a threat offensively, where he's averaging 6.3 points per game in March (seven contests).