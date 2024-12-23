Williams (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Williams has yet to play this season due to a right hamstring injury, but he will suit up Monday. The 22-year-old pro enters a lineup with no Chet Holmgren (hip), so he figures to see some action off the bench behind Isaiah Hartenstein. Despite no official word on a minutes restriction, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams is eased back into action considering the amount of time he's been sidelined.