Williams racked up eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Clippers.

As usual, Williams wasn't a big factor on the offensive end, but he made solid contributions elsewhere, particularly with his nine boards. The rookie big man continues to take most of his shots from distance -- including Thursday, he's taken more three-pointers than two-pointers in three straight contests. Williams has made half of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc during that time and is shooting 42.2 percent from deep this season, but his lack of overall offensive volume depresses his fantasy value significantly.