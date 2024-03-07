Williams (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with Miami.
It appears Williams will be back in action Friday night following a three-game absence, so he should be available for his usual minutes in the lower teens. However, as long as Chet Holmgren is healthy, Williams won't be able to earn enough minutes to be able to impact most leagues.
