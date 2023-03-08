Williams racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 win over the Warriors.

Williams' 15 points edged past his 14-point tally a month ago for the best scoring total of his rookie campaign. The 6-foot-9 big man also hoisted double-digit shot attempts for the first time this season, matching a season-high effort with five tries from beyond the arc. He added some ancillary stats as part of one of his better fantasy nights of his career. Williams was shooting just 25.0 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from three in the five games prior to Tuesday, so perhaps this showing will bust him out of the recent slump.