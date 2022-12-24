Williams (concussion) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans
Williams failed to clear concussion protocols ahead of Friday's game and will remain out. He has appeared in just seven games this season and his absence should not have much impact on the Thunder's rotation. His next chance to play comes on Tuesday against the Spurs.
