Williams (hamstring) logged six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes in Friday's 141-139 loss to the Warriors.

Available for the first time all season after missing the Thunder's first five games with a hamstring strain, Williams stepped into the Oklahoma City rotation Friday, serving as the backup to starting center Chet Holmgren. With Holmgren having already established himself as one of the best young big men in the NBA, Williams likely won't have the opportunity to see his minutes increase much more from what he received Friday so long as Holmgren stays healthy.