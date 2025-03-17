Williams logged three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Bucks.

Oklahoma City's frontcourt is healthy these days, meaning there isn't much room for Williams at the moment. Over the last four games, Williams has averaged 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game.