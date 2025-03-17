Williams logged three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over the Bucks.
Oklahoma City's frontcourt is healthy these days, meaning there isn't much room for Williams at the moment. Over the last four games, Williams has averaged 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Logs first triple-double of season•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Placed in starting five Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Logs 18 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Season-high three rejections•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Fills box score off bench•