Williams produced 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 victory over the 76ers.
Williams surpassed the double-digit scoring mark while setting a new season-high mark while receiving a start following three straight DNP's. Williams has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in two games this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't start after all•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting against Dallas•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Cleared for action•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable against Dallas•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't play Friday•