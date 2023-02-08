Williams finished Tuesday's 133-130 win over the Lakers with 14 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Though head coach Mark Daigneault has been rotating starting center duties among Williams, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams in recent weeks, the Thunder stuck with the rookie on the top unit for the second game in a row. The second-round pick out of Arkansas rewarded Daigneault with what was his best all-around fantasy line of the season. The unpredictable nature of the Thunder's big man rotation makes it difficult to bank on Williams regularly reaching 30 minutes, however, and the impending return of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) will only add another body to the mix.