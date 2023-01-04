Williams came off the bench and finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 150-117 win over the Celtics.

After starting at center in both of the Thunder's previous two contests, Williams shifted to the bench Monday while head coach Mark Daigneault rolled out a small-ball lineup featuring Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams in the frontcourt. Given how well the team played in the absence of star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it wouldn't be surprising if Jaylin Williams remained on the second unit Wednesday in Orlando, but the change shouldn't hinder the rookie second-round pick too much from a playing-time perspective. Williams should continue to see minutes in the teens while the Thunder are without the services of Aleksej Pokusevski (lower leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Ousmane Dieng (wrist) and Chet Holmgren (foot) in the frontcourt.