Williams accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 win over the Pelicans.

After coming off the bench in the first six games of the season, Williams got his first start Sunday with Chet Holmgren (back) and Jalen Williams (wrist) unavailable. Jaylin responded to the opportunity by scoring in double digits for the first time in 2025-26, and he dished exactly four assists for the third straight game while recording at least one steal and one block in four straight. The fourth-year center could become a real fantasy asset given his broad skill set if he gets more consistent court time, and during that four-game stretch he's averaging 6.5 points, 6.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 19.8 minutes a contest.