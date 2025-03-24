Williams chipped in 12 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

Williams has been on quite the run for the Thunder. Over his last three games, he's leading the team in nine-category fantasy value, averaging 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. Chet Holmgren (hip) was out Sunday, and the Thunder have been dialing back their key players to stay fresh for the playoffs, so Williams is worth holding onto going forward.