Williams racked up five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 victory over the Rockets.
Williams had a strong night off the bench despite seeing limited minutes. Posting reliable fantasy numbers behind Chet Holmgren isn't easy, but Williams has made the most of his opportunities with 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers over his last four games in just 15.8 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Logs just six minutes Monday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will play Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Exits Wednesday with bruised hip•