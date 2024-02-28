Williams racked up five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 victory over the Rockets.

Williams had a strong night off the bench despite seeing limited minutes. Posting reliable fantasy numbers behind Chet Holmgren isn't easy, but Williams has made the most of his opportunities with 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers over his last four games in just 15.8 minutes.