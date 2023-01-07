Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.
Williams is listed as questionable Sunday after missing the previous game with a left ankle sprain he suffered against Orlando. If he's unable to play against Dallas, his next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Heat.
