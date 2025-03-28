Williams (hip) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Williams was dealing with stiffness in his left hip during Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, which has given him a questionable designation for Saturday's game against Indiana. If the big man can't play, the Thunder will likely lean on Kenrich Williams to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, along with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.