Williams (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Williams exited Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hip contusion, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up two days later. He's played single-digit minutes in each of his last five appearances, but Chet Holmgren and Kenrich Williams could see a few additional minutes if the 21-year-old is unable to play.