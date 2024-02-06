Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah due to left achilles tendonitis.
Williams has suited up in 10 consecutive contests for the Thunder, averaging 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. His status will need to be monitored in advance of Tuesday's game, as Achilles injuries can carry risk of aggravation.
