Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Williams hasn't yet made his season debut due to his hamstring injury, but he was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday after practicing with the team. If he's able to suit up against Golden State, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Returns to parent club•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will continue rehab in G League•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Still out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strains hamstring, will miss time•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will start Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Healthy scratch Thursday•