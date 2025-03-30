Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Williams is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left hip tightness. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hip) also being listed as questionable for Monday's contest, Branden Carlson, Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones could receive an uptick in playing time.

More News