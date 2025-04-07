Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams is in danger of missing his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle. If the big man remains on the shelf, Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones are candidates to absorb a few extra minutes against Los Angeles.
