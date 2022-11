The Thunder recalled Williams from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

After spending the last few days in the G League, Williams will rejoin the parent squad ahead of Friday's game against Toronto. It's unlikely the rookie will have a significant role against the Raptors, but it's possible he sees some minutes as a reserve with Darius Bazley (ankle) sidelined.