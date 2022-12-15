The Thunder recalled Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Thursday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams has been recalled to the Thunder along with Ousmane Dieng. With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out for at least a week with an ankle injury, he could see some minutes in the team's frontcourt.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Solid performance in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Solid outing in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Solid performance in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Solid in loss•