The Thunder recalled Williams from their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, on Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams has been recalled to the Thunder after being sent down to the G League Friday. The rookie has only played in one game this season and posted four points, six rebounds and two assists in eight minutes. Williams will likely be afforded some opportunities to develop for a rebuilding Thunder team, but not enough to be seriously considered for fantasy lineups.