Williams Clemente Almanza of USA Today during Friday's game against the Hornets.

After being a starter during Wednesday's win against the 76ers, Williams will return to a bench role Friday. In 32 games off the bench this season, the 22-year-old big man is averaging 4.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 38.4 percent from the floor.