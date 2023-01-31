Williams will come off the bench for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams will head back to the bench as the Thunder continue to experiment with their lineups on what feels like a nightly basis. Across his past four appearances, the Arkansas product has recorded both two starts and two games coming off the bench. Kenrich Williams will take the rookie's spot in the lineup Monday.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Back in starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Shifted to bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Posts season-high scoring in start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Starting Thursday•