Williams won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With the regulars resting, Williams, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng started Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. However, the usual starting five will be back in action Sunday, so Jaylin will operate off the bench versus Denver.

