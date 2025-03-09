Williams won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With the regulars resting, Williams, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng started Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. However, the usual starting five will be back in action Sunday, so Jaylin will operate off the bench versus Denver.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Logs first triple-double of season•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Placed in starting five Friday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Logs 18 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Season-high three rejections•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Fills box score off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Retreating to bench Sunday•