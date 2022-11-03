The Thunder assigned Williams to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The second-round rookie out of Arkansas has appeared in just one of the Thunder's first seven games, logging eight minutes in total. He'll be in store for more extensive playing time with the Blue, which opens its season Friday.
