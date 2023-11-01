The Thunder recalled Williams (hamstring) from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Wednesday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been recalled from the Blue after being assigned to the G League club earlier Wednesday, presumably to participate in practice. Williams has yet to make his season debut due to a hamstring injury but could be nearing a return.
