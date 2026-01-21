Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (glute) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Williams is dealing with a glute contusion and remains day-to-day for the Thunder. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Pacers. The Thunder will likely deploy a lot of small-ball lineups in the short term, as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) remain out.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Leaves early with bruised back•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong line in win•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Well-rounded line in return•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: No longer on report•