default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (glute) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.

Williams is dealing with a glute contusion and remains day-to-day for the Thunder. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Pacers. The Thunder will likely deploy a lot of small-ball lineups in the short term, as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) remain out.

More News